Politics

Manitoba elections commissioner investigating concerns around Tory membership sales

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2021 2:29 pm
Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew speaks at a Thursday press conference where he said the party has asked the province's election commissioner to investigate sales of Progressive Conservative memberships during the party's leadership race. View image in full screen
Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew speaks at a Thursday press conference where he said the party has asked the province's election commissioner to investigate sales of Progressive Conservative memberships during the party's leadership race. Jordan Pearn/Global News

Manitoba’s elections commissioner is investigating sales of Progressive Conservative memberships during the party’s leadership race.

The Opposition New Democrats have filed a complaint over a social media post that offered 100-year interest-free loans to people who would buy memberships and support Ken Lee.

Read more: Significant amount of money may have been misappropriated: Manitoba Tories

Lee was later barred from the leadership race, which is now between former health minister Heather Stefanson and former member of Parliament Shelly Glover.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says interest-free loans amount to paying for someone else’s party membership, which is illegal under provincial election law.

Read more: Shelly Glover, Heather Stefanson to be two candidates for PC party leadership

He says the Tories must make clear they reject the loan system and must refund any invalid memberships.

The Progressive Conservatives say they also called in the elections commissioner when they learned of the loan offer.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
