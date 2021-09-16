Shannon Martin out, Ken Lee in for Manitoba PC leadership bid

Send this page to someone via email

One MLA is out and a former PC staffer is in for the Manitoba PC leadership bid to fill the vacancy left behind by Brian Pallister.

MLA Shannon Martin said in social media posts that his bid to become leader has “come up short” but congratulated his team for the work they’ve done over the past few weeks.

“I really do enjoy being an MLA, yes even a backbencher,” he wrote. “It was about principle. It was my belief that we need to chart a new path.

“I am good,” he added, before noting he would be turning his phone off for the next three days.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/iQ91JBgamd — Shannon Martin, MB PC Leadership candidate (@MartinforMB) September 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Ken Lee, the PC Party’s former financial officer, has sold enough party memberships to make a bid for leader.

He made the announcement Wednesday night after the race’s 5 p.m. registration deadline.

“There is an emerging belief in Canada that the Charter of Rights and Public Health Act have been used by governments to justify the erosion of our freedoms,” he said.

“I believe that now is the time for change in Manitoba’s political leadership.”

In order to run for leader, party members must sell at least 1,000 new party memberships.

Lee’s addition and Martin’s dropping out means three are in the running for leader, including Lee, former MP Shelly Glover and PC MLA Heather Stefanson.

The vote for leader and ultimately the next premier of Manitoba will happen on Oct. 30 by mail-in vote.