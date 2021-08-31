Manitoba Progressive Conservative caucus to pick interim leader, new premier Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative are expected to announce their interim leader — and the province’s new premier — Tuesday.

In a statement to Global News, the Tories say caucus members will choose an interim leader to replace Brian Pallister at a 2 p.m. meeting.

A statement announcing the decision will be sent to media at 6 p.m. The party says whoever is chosen won’t be available to speak to reporters until Wednesday.

The interim leader will step into the new role and become Manitoba’s 23rd premier Wednesday morning, after Pallister officially resigns from the roles.

But they aren’t expected to hold onto the jobs for long.

The Progressive Conservative party has set an Oct. 30 date to elect a new permanent leader, who will then become Manitoba’s 24th premier.

So far, former member of Parliament Shelly Glover, former health minister Heather Stefanson and Tory backbencher Shannon Martin have said they plan to run for the permanent job.

Pallister, 67, said earlier in the month he was preparing to step down, and Sunday announced plans to do it early to ensure there was no appearance he was influencing the election of his successor.

