Politics

MLA Shannon Martin declares intention to run for Manitoba PC leadership

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2021 11:11 am
MLA Shannon Martin.
MLA Shannon Martin. Province of Manitoba

A third person has declared their intention to run to become Manitoba’s next Progressive Conservative leader and premier.

Shannon Martin, who was first elected to the legislature in 2014, says the government has ignored the party grassroots and must reconnect.

Two other people have said they will run for leader — former health minister Heather Stefanson and former member of Parliament Shelly Glover.

Read more: Shelly Glover says she’s planning run for Manitoba PC leader, premier

All three are promising to scrap a bill now before the legislature that would eliminate elected school boards and centralize education decision-making.

Premier Brian Pallister announced earlier this month his intention to step down, although he has not set a date for his retirement.

His successor will be chosen by party members Oct. 30.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
