Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - COVID-19: Experts optimistic Quebec will be able to avoid lockdowns this winter

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Significant amount of money may have been misappropriated: Manitoba Tories

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2021 5:50 pm
People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg on February 5, 2018. A former Manitoba principal has been sentenced to life in prison for the vigilante killings of two drug dealers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg on February 5, 2018. A former Manitoba principal has been sentenced to life in prison for the vigilante killings of two drug dealers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Two men have been charged with stealing money from a Progressive Conservative constituency association in Manitoba.

Party spokesman Keith Stewart says a significant amount of money may have been misappropriated from the Waverley constituency association in south Winnipeg in 2017 and 2018.

Read more: Shelly Glover, Heather Stefanson to be two candidates for PC party leadership

Stewart says bank records appear to have been changed by the association’s outgoing president and treasurer at the time, and Elections Manitoba and Winnipeg police became involved.

He says the changed bank records led to incorrect financial filings with Elections Manitoba.

Click to play video: 'Kelvin Goertzen named Manitoba interim premier' Kelvin Goertzen named Manitoba interim premier
Kelvin Goertzen named Manitoba interim premier – Aug 31, 2021

Court records show Rajpal Grewal and Rajbir Grewal have been charged with theft over $5,000, although an exact amount is not specified.

Story continues below advertisement

Both men, who could not be immediately reached for comment, are to be in court in early October.

Read more: Manitoba Progressive Conservatives name Kelvin Goertzen interim leader, new premier

“Elections Manitoba found no liability on the part of the party nor other members of the constituency association for any of these actions,” Stewart wrote in an email.

“The PC party has no further comment … until those court proceedings are concluded.”

Click to play video: 'Legacy of Brian Pallister with premier set to step down Wednesday' Legacy of Brian Pallister with premier set to step down Wednesday
Legacy of Brian Pallister with premier set to step down Wednesday – Aug 30, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg police tagFraud tagManitoba Progressive Conservatives tagElections Manitoba tagmisappropriated funds tagWaverly tagKeith Stewart tagRajbir Grewal tagRajpal Grewal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers