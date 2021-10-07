Highway 401 westbound lanes closed at Brock Street in Whitby following crash

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a three-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Whitby has seriously injured one person.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday and all westbound lanes are closed approaching Brock for Ornge air ambulance to pick up a patient.

One person suffered critical injuries due to the crash, Schmidt said. The driver of the vehicle was extricated.

“My understanding is all three vehicles were in the left-most lane of the 401 westbound,” Schmidt said. “Traffic slowed suddenly and the white pick up was the last car in line it was struck from behind by a blue Chevrolet and the red vehicle was the last vehicle in and collided into the back of the Chevrolet.”

Schmidt said the major collision reconstruction team is piecing together what exactly happened.

He also said traffic is being diverted off the highway onto Brock Street, and motorists can get back on the 401 just after Brock Street.

Schmidt said the closure is expected to be in place until noon.

View image in full screen Emergency crews on Highway 401 in Whitby. Jackee King / Global News

1 person with critical injuries, 3 vehicles involved. #Hwy401 WB approaching Brock St closed for investigation. Any witnesses call #WhitbyOPP at 905-668-3388 pic.twitter.com/1mrgcr4xES — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 7, 2021

Collision: #Hwy401 WB approaching Brock St. All lanes closed for @Ornge landing. 3 vehicles involved, 1 person with serious injuries pic.twitter.com/sc5kNfrGMv — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 7, 2021