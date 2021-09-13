Man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Whitby

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died after a two-vehicle collision in Whitby on Monday afternoon, Durham police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision in the area of Lakeridge Road and Columbus Road West.

Police said two vehicles collided.

A male driver from one vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. A woman from the same vehicle was airlifted to a trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance. A man from the second vehicle was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The age of the victims are not known at this time.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are currently unknown.

Road closures are in place as the investigation is ongoing.

Lakeridge Rd between Columbus and Winchester Rd closed for a fatal investigation. One male driver deceased. One female passenger airlifted to trauma center by @Ornge Driver of second vehicle was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries. Collision investigators onscene. pic.twitter.com/W4klEt2mth — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) September 13, 2021