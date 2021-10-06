Menu

Crime

Toronto police searching for alleged night-prowler in Leslieville neighbourhood

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 10:20 am
Photo of a man police are searching for in connection with a prowl by night investigation.
Photo of a man police are searching for in connection with a prowl by night investigation. Toronto police/Handouts

Toronto police are looking for a man who has allegedly been seen prowling around the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood.

Police said a man was allegedly targeting several homes in the Dundas Street East and Leslie Street area, trying to gain access during the evening into early morning hours.

Investigators said he’s been seen on a bicycle a few times.

He is described as being between the age of 30 and 35 with a medium build, clean shaven and bald. Police have released surveillance video of the suspect.

At the time of the video, he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, knee-length sports shorts with stripes on the side, black socks and casual footwear.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

