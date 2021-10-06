Menu

Fire

Fire forces evacuation of Talwood Drive apartment in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 9:29 am
Click to play video: 'Fire forces evacuation of apartment on Talwood Drive in Peterborough' Fire forces evacuation of apartment on Talwood Drive in Peterborough
A fire broke out an apartment on Talwood Drive in Peterborough on Tuesday evening. Crews responded to reports of smoke and flames coming from a window at the rear of the building around 6 p.m. No word yet if there were any injuries.

No injuries were reported after a fire forced the evacuation of an apartment in Peterborough’s west end on Tuesday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to multiple 911 calls of reports of flames and smoking coming from a window of an apartment at the rear of the building at 939 Talwood Dr.

Peterborough Fire Services firefighters helped evacuate the building and several people were assessed by paramedics.

It is unclear if anyone was transported to hospital.

The cause of the fire has yet to be released.

— More to come

