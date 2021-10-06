Fire forces evacuation of Talwood Drive apartment in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported after a fire forced the evacuation of an apartment in Peterborough’s west end on Tuesday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to multiple 911 calls of reports of flames and smoking coming from a window of an apartment at the rear of the building at 939 Talwood Dr.

Peterborough Fire Services firefighters helped evacuate the building and several people were assessed by paramedics.

.@PtboFireRescue are dealing with an apartment fire on Tallwood Drive. The building has been evacuated. Injuries are unclear at this time #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/IizWwbnm5V — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) October 5, 2021

It is unclear if anyone was transported to hospital.

The cause of the fire has yet to be released.

— More to come