Woman dead after crash involving Halifax transit bus, car in Eastern Passage

Send this page to someone via email

A 65-year-old woman from Eastern Passage has died after her car collided with a transit bus on Cow Bay Road in Eastern Passage on Monday afternoon.

In a release, RCMP said the fatal crash took place around 4 p.m.

The woman, who was the driver of the car, was taken to hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police said the bus driver and 10 passengers on board were uninjured.

The RCMP said the road was closed for several hours on Monday and the investigation into the cause is continuing.

0:34 Halifax RCMP chase car in Lower Sackville Halifax RCMP chase car in Lower Sackville – Aug 4, 2021