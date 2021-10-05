Quebec man killed in Milan plane crash remembered as an ‘exceptional friend’

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec man is among those who were killed after a small plane crashed in Milan last weekend, which Italian authorities have confirmed killed all eight people aboard.

Condolences have poured in for Julien Brossard, a lawyer based in Montreal, following the fatal collision overseas.

Marwah Rizqy, a Quebec Liberal MNA, penned a tribute to her friend on Facebook the following day, in which she wrote her “heart was broken into a thousand pieces.” The pair had gone to law school together at Université de Sherbrooke and Brossard had attended her wedding last month.

Rizqy described him as an “exceptional friend, a confidant, a source of inspiration and aspiration, a big brother.”

“What am I going to do without you?” Rizqy wrote.

“Before you left, you came to my place. You told me about your future projects and that we would celebrate your birthday when you come back. You would have been 36 this Friday. Too young, too early, so unfair.”

Italian authorities are investigating what caused the plane to crash into a building shortly after takeoff. At the time, firefighters tweeted that no one else but those on board were hurt in the early afternoon near a subway station in San Donato Milan.

In Milan, prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano told reporters at the scene that all people aboard the flight were foreigners and the aircraft was registered in Romania. Italian media has reported the death of Romanian billionaire Dan Petrescu.

The death of Brossard has also come as a shock for those who worked with him. The lawyer was employed with insurance company Liberty Mutual.

“We are devastated to learn of the tragedy involving our beloved colleague, Julien. He was a cherished friend and leader within our Liberty family who greatly touched our lives,” Rob Marsh, president of Liberty Mutual Canada, said in a statement.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Julien’s family and friends, and to all who knew him, during this incredibly difficult time. We are heartbroken over this shocking loss.”

View image in full screen Firefighters work on the site of a plane crash in Milan, Italy, Oct. 3, 2021. Xinhua via ZUMA Press/The Canadian Press

The law faculty at Université de Sherbrooke also issued a statement on social media Tuesday, saying it is with sadness it learned of their graduate’s death.

“The entire faculty community offers its condolences to Julien’s family and loved ones,” it wrote.

—with files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press