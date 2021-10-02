Menu

Canada

Montreal plane crash leaves one dead, another injured: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2021 8:28 pm
Smoke and fire are shown in Montreal on Saturday Oct. 2, 2021. Montreal police say an investigation is underway after a suspected plane crash on an island near Old Montreal. There was no immediate word on injuries or damage caused by the crash in the Île Sainte-Hélène area of the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giuseppe Valiante. View image in full screen
Police say one person has died and one has been taken to hospital after a plane crash on an island near Old Montreal.

Police did not offer details on the victims, but say they are believed to have been the only two occupants of the plane that crashed in the Ile Sainte-Helene area of the city.

There was no immediate word on damage caused by the crash.

Firefighters and police responded to reports of a crashed plane at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, including potential causes.

Photos from the area show a large cloud of black smoke in a forested area and emergency crews responding.

The scene of the crash is a popular destination for Montreal’s residents and visitors to the city, boasting an amusement park and casino among other attractions.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
