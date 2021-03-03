Menu

Canada
March 3 2021 6:03pm
One dead after small plane crashes into lake in Laurentians: Sûreté du Québec

Quebec provincial police say a man in his 50s is dead after the small plane he was flying crashed into Barron Lake in Quebec’s Laurentians region.

