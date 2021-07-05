Menu

Canada

Woman struck, killed by aircraft while mowing lawn in Lanaudière

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2021 4:22 pm
Quebec provincial police say the woman was taken to hospital, where her death was confirmed. View image in full screen
Quebec provincial police say the woman was taken to hospital, where her death was confirmed. Stephen C. Host/The Canadian Press.

A woman in her 20s has died after being struck by a plane on route 125, near Saint-Esprit in Quebec’s Lanaudière region on Monday.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Marc Tessier said the young woman was mowing the lawn aboard a tractor and she was hit when the pilot was performing a landing maneuver. The pilot allegedly did not see her.

The incident occurred on the grounds of Parachute Montreal.

Read more: Cargo plane crashes into Pacific off of Hawaii, 2 on board rescued

The woman was taken to the nearby hospital, where her death was confirmed in the middle of the afternoon. Tessier said the pilot of the plane was also taken to hospital to treat a “violent nervous shock” but did not suffer serious injuries.

Trending Stories
An investigation is underway to determine the causes and circumstances of the collision.

Collision reconstruction agents were dispatched to the scene and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada was notified.

The identity of the victim will be released Tuesday, according to police.

— with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2021 The Canadian Press
