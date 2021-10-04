Fatal motorcycle crash in Huntsville prompts investigation

Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that took place in Huntsville, Ont., on Sunday night.
At about 8:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the crash that took place in both Highway 11 northbound lanes near South Mary Lake Road in Port Sydney.
The crash involved a tractor trailer and a motorcycle.
The motorcycle driver — who’s been identified as Daniel Hundt-Billingsley, 38, from Etobicoke — has been pronounced dead at the scene.
The tractor trailer driver didn’t sustain any injuries.
Highway 11 was closed for the investigation, though it’s since reopened.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
