Traffic

Fatal motorcycle crash in Huntsville prompts investigation

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 3:32 pm
The motorcycle driver died as a result of injuries, though the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured, police said. View image in full screen
The motorcycle driver died as a result of injuries, though the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured, police said. The Canadian Press file

Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that took place in Huntsville, Ont., on Sunday night.

At about 8:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the crash that took place in both Highway 11 northbound lanes near South Mary Lake Road in Port Sydney.

Read more: Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash in Huntsville, Ont.

The crash involved a tractor trailer and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver — who’s been identified as Daniel Hundt-Billingsley, 38, from Etobicoke — has been pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor trailer driver didn’t sustain any injuries.

Highway 11 was closed for the investigation, though it’s since reopened.

Read more: Police seize explosive device, drugs, weapons following R.I.D.E. stop in Huntsville, Ont.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Click to play video: 'Driver extricated following collision on Hwy. 401 near Grafton' Driver extricated following collision on Hwy. 401 near Grafton
Driver extricated following collision on Hwy. 401 near Grafton
