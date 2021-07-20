Menu

Crime

Police seize explosive device, drugs, weapons following R.I.D.E. stop in Huntsville, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 1:48 pm
Peterborough County OPP release festive RIDE campaign results View image in full screen
The man was stopped on Main Street West and initially arrested for possessing an illegal drug. . Global News file

Police have seized an explosive device, illicit drugs and other weapons after a 26-year-old man was stopped at a R.I.D.E. check in Huntsville, Ont., during the early morning hours of Sunday.

The man was stopped on Main Street West and initially arrested for possessing an illegal drug.

Police then learned the man was on probation before they seized more illicit drugs, prohibited weapons, two Percocet pills, different break-in tools, a spring-assisted knife, a baseball bat and an explosive device.

The 26-year-old from Scarborough, Hanad Ahmed, was subsequently charged with possessing explosives for an unlawful purpose, unauthorized possession of a weapon, failure to comply with a probation order and possession of a Schedule I substance.

He was held for a bail hearing and remanded in custody. He will appear in court on Thursday.

