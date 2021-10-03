Salter Street fire, ensuing gas leak, force people from their homes twice

Send this page to someone via email

Some homes along Salter Street in Winnipeg were evacuated twice Sunday; first from a house fire, and then again when a contractor sent to tear the building down ruptured a gas line.

The city says calls began coming in shortly before 3 a.m. Oct. 3 for a fire at a vacant one-and-a-half-storey house in the 200 block of Salter Street.

That blaze was considered well-involved by the time crews arrived. It was declared under control at around 4:20 a.m.

View image in full screen

Neighbouring homes were temporarily evacuated due to heavy smoke, although no injuries were reported.

The city says the building was considered a complete loss and a contractor was sent in to demolish it.

However, during that process, the contractor ruptured a natural gas line around 11 a.m., again prompting an evacuation of nearby homes until the leak was stopped.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Fire Prevention Week

Meantime, it’s Fire Prevention Week, and the province is encouraging people to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

The government is reminding people three loud beeps means smoke or fire, while a single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the alarm’s battery is low.

If chirping continues after the battery has been replaced, the alarm is near the end of its life and should be replaced.

The province says all smoke alarms should be replaced every ten years.

