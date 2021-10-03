SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Elections Canada confirms recount going ahead in Quebec riding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2021 4:34 pm
The Liberals requested that votes be counted again after a "potential anomaly'' with a ballot box was spotted. View image in full screen
The Liberals requested that votes be counted again after a "potential anomaly'' with a ballot box was spotted. Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press

Elections Canada is confirming that a recount will take place in a Quebec riding with a close result after a “potential anomaly” was discovered with a ballot box after the votes were validated.

Stephane Perrault, Canada’s chief electoral officer, says there will be a judicial recount of votes in the Chateauguay–Lacolle riding, after a request from the Liberal candidate.

The initial results had Bloc Québécois candidate Patrick O’Hara defeating Liberal incumbent Brenda Shanahan, first elected in 2015, by 286 votes.

The Liberals requested that votes be counted again after a “potential anomaly” with a ballot box was spotted.

Typos in recording votes in the riding also had to be corrected by the returning officer.

Justice Anne Jacob of the Superior Court of Quebec will begin the recount next week.

