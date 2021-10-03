Trudeau apologizes to B.C. First Nation for not taking part in reconciliation ceremony

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized to the chief of a First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. for not taking part in that community’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation ceremony last Thursday.

The prime minister telephoned Tk’emlúps Nation Chief Roseanne Casimir and offered her an apology yesterday, Trudeau’s office said Sunday. He also discussed the path forward and told the chief that he hopes to visit her community soon.

The First Nation community had twice invited Trudeau to mark Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with them but the prime minister flew to Tofino, B.C., on Sept. 30 and spent part of it vacationing with family.

Trudeau has yet to visit the site of the former Kamloops residential school, where as many as 215 bodies were discovered earlier this year at a burial site near the school.

