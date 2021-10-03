Menu

Politics

Trudeau apologizes to B.C. First Nation for not taking part in reconciliation ceremony

By Twinkle Ghosh & David Akin Global News
Posted October 3, 2021 12:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Indigenous leaders demand apology for PM’s Tofino trip' Indigenous leaders demand apology for PM’s Tofino trip
WATCH ABOVE: Indigenous leaders demand apology for PM's Tofino trip

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized to the chief of a First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. for not taking part in that community’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation ceremony last Thursday.

The prime minister telephoned Tk’emlúps Nation Chief Roseanne Casimir and offered her an apology yesterday, Trudeau’s office said Sunday. He also discussed the path forward and told the chief that he hopes to visit her community soon.

Read more: Trudeau spends 1st Truth and Reconciliation Day in Tofino on vacation, contradicting itinerary

The First Nation community had twice invited Trudeau to mark Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with them but the prime minister flew to Tofino, B.C., on Sept. 30 and spent part of it vacationing with family.

Trudeau has yet to visit the site of the former Kamloops residential school, where as many as 215 bodies were discovered earlier this year at a burial site near the school.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
