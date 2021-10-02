Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 2 2021 9:59pm
02:07

Angry responses to Trudeau’s controversial Tofino vacation

More Indigenous leaders are speaking out in the wake of the Prime Minister’s controversial visit to Tofino on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Emad Agahi reports.

Advertisement

Video Home