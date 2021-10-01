1 dead following Highway 7 crash east of Havelock: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person died following a crash on Highway 7 east of Havelock on Friday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 5 p.m. emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash east of Havelock in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township.

OPP say their initial investigation determined a westbound vehicle left the roadway for “unknown reasons” and entered a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Police say the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name of the victim has yet to be released, pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

As of 8:30 p.m., Highway 7 remains closed. Detours are in place at the 4th Line of Belmont and the 6th Line of Belmont.

