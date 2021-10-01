Menu

Traffic

1 dead following Highway 7 crash east of Havelock: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 8:56 pm
According to the OPP, a vehicle left Hwy. 7 and crashed into a ditch east of the village of Havelock on Friday evening. View image in full screen
According to the OPP, a vehicle left Hwy. 7 and crashed into a ditch east of the village of Havelock on Friday evening. OPP

One person died following a crash on Highway 7 east of Havelock on Friday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 5 p.m. emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash east of Havelock in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township.

OPP say their initial investigation determined a westbound vehicle left the roadway for “unknown reasons” and entered a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Police say the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name of the victim has yet to be released, pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

As of 8:30 p.m., Highway 7 remains closed. Detours are in place at the 4th Line of Belmont and the 6th Line of Belmont.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '1 dead after transport trucks collided on Hwy. 7 in Havelock: OPP' 1 dead after transport trucks collided on Hwy. 7 in Havelock: OPP
