COVID-19: 11 new cases, workplace outbreak in Peterborough area; 25 proof of vaccination complaints

Peterborough Public Health says its COVID-19 enforcement team will investigate every complaint about establishments not abiding by Ontario’s proof of vaccination requirements.

Effective Sept. 22, patrons are required to show identification and proof of COVID-19 vaccination to access select non-essential businesses and for certain public indoor settings that are deemed to be high-risk for COVID-19 transmission such as restaurants, bars, sport and recreational facilities.

The health unit said on Friday that as of Sept. 22, it has received approximately 25 complaints related to proof of vaccine, with some being repeated for the same establishment. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

“No charges have been laid yet, however we followup on every complaint so there are many active investigations underway,” said Julie Ingram, the health unit’s manager of environmental health.

The health unit says if charges are laid or orders issued, they will be posted on its new disclosure page for enforcement actions under the Reopening Ontario Act webpage, available at this webpage.

To report a complaint — do not call 911 — rather the health unit advises:

Report a concern to the manager or owner of the establishment to see if the concern can be resolved.

Complete the health unit’s online complaint form

Call Peterborough Public Health at 705-743-1000

COVID-19 cases

The health unit on Friday afternoon reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and a new outbreak as active cases increased over the past 48 hours.

In its update issued around 5 p.m., the regional health unit reported 23 active cases, up from 18 reported on Wednesday afternoon (No update was issued Thursday in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation).

Other data from the health unit includes:

Total confirmed cases : 1,831 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

: 1,831 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Variant of concern cases : 1,059 — an additional seven cases since Wednesday (1,052). The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first variant case on Feb. 23.

: 1,059 — an additional seven cases since Wednesday (1,052). The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first variant case on Feb. 23. Resolved cases : 1,785 — an additional six cases since Wednesday (1,779). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.3 per cent of all cases.

: 1,785 — an additional six cases since Wednesday (1,779). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.3 per cent of all cases. Close contacts: 220 — down from 375 reported on Wednesday and 500 reported on Tuesday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

220 — down from 375 reported on Wednesday and 500 reported on Tuesday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Deaths : 23 — a death was reported on Friday, Sept. 10, the first one since June 29. The health unit reported the woman in her 40s was unvaccinated.

: 23 — a death was reported on Friday, Sept. 10, the first one since June 29. The health unit reported the woman in her 40s was unvaccinated. Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Reported no COVID-19 inpatients as of Wednesday (most recent data). There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

: Reported no COVID-19 inpatients as of Wednesday (most recent data). There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas. Testing: More than 60,600 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 250 since Wednesday’s update.

More than 60,600 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 250 since Wednesday’s update. Outbreaks: One active — A workplace outbreak was declared in Peterborough County on Friday — the 13th workplace outbreak since the pandemic was declared. No details were provided. The health unit has dealt with 316 COVID-19 cases associated with 53 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020 — an additional three cases since Wednesday.

One active — A workplace outbreak was declared in Peterborough County on Friday — the 13th workplace outbreak since the pandemic was declared. No details were provided. The health unit has dealt with 316 COVID-19 cases associated with 53 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020 — an additional three cases since Wednesday. Hospitalizations: 88 cases have required hospitalized care, which make up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases.’

88 cases have required hospitalized care, which make up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases.’ COVID-19 exposure: 75.5 per cent of all cases (1,383) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case; 20.2 per cent (370 cases) are connected with community spread; 3.8 per cent (69 cases) related to travel and 0.5 per cent (9 cases) have yet to be determined.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reports the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction as of 9:50 a.m. Friday. The school board no longer identifies the specifics of a case including whether a student or staff member is involved:

Millbrook/South Cavan Public School in Millbrook: Three cases — unchanged since Monday. The kindergarten to Grade 8 school remains open.

Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough: One case — unchanged since Monday. The school remains open.

Kenner Collegiate Vocational Institute: One case — unchanged since Tuesday. The school remains open.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reports the following case within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough: One case — unchanged since Monday. The school remains open.

Trent University reports two active cases (one each at its Peterborough and Durham campuses. One case has been resolved at the Peterborough campus since Wednesday). The university also reports 89 per cent of students and 95 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated. Another 7 per cent of students and 1 per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its campus in Peterborough.

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesday which can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

This month, the health unit is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics for anyone aged 12 and older, offering first and second doses. Clinics this week and next include:

Sunday, Oct. 3 : Go Vaxx Bus at the Lang Pioneer Village museum, 104 Lang Rd. in Keene — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and at Lansdowne Place mall, 645 Lansdowne St. W. in Peterborough — 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

: Go Vaxx Bus at the Lang Pioneer Village museum, 104 Lang Rd. in Keene — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and at Lansdowne Place mall, 645 Lansdowne St. W. in Peterborough — 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct, 4 : Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — noon to 6 p.m. and at R.F. Downey Public School, 1221 Neptune St. in Peterborough — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — noon to 6 p.m. and at R.F. Downey Public School, 1221 Neptune St. in Peterborough — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct, 5 : Roger Neilson Public School (gym) , 550 Erskine Ave. in Peterborough — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at PACE at Peterborough Collegiate and Vocational School (gym), 201 McDonnel St. in Peterborough — 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

: Roger Neilson Public School (gym) 550 Erskine Ave. in Peterborough — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at PACE at Peterborough Collegiate and Vocational School (gym), 201 McDonnel St. in Peterborough — 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 : Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct 8: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at St. Joseph’s Catholic Elementary School, 405 Douro 4th Line in Douro — 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.