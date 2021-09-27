Ontario health minister comments on potential mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for kids in school
When asked about the possibility of making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for children in schools, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province will look at “anything” that would protect people. She added that the vaccination rate for people aged 12 to 17 has been very good, and that the government is waiting for approval for the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to children aged five to 11.