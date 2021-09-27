1 additional death, 45 more cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed one additional COVID-19 death and 45 more cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,462, including 260 deaths.

Local public health also reported 50 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Monday, bringing that total to 6,000, including 142 cases that are active.

Fourteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while eight are in Bradford and seven are in New Tecumseth.

The rest are in Bracebridge, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Midland, Ramara, Tay Township, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Eight of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired, one is outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, 15 individuals are fully vaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and 27 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 74.3 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 69 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,462 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,026 — have recovered, while eight people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 613 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 584,541 infections, including 9,704 deaths.