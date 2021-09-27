SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
COVID-19: Experts optimistic Quebec will be able to avoid lockdowns this winter
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - COVID-19: Experts optimistic Quebec will be able to avoid lockdowns this winter

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

1 additional death, 45 more cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka over weekend

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 5:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario health minister comments on potential mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for kids in school' Ontario health minister comments on potential mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for kids in school
When asked about the possibility of making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for children in schools, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province will look at 'anything' that would protect people.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed one additional COVID-19 death and 45 more cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,462, including 260 deaths.

Local public health also reported 50 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Monday, bringing that total to 6,000, including 142 cases that are active.

Read more: Ontario’s COVID-19 rates lower than expected due to public health measures, experts say

Fourteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while eight are in Bradford and seven are in New Tecumseth.

The rest are in Bracebridge, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Midland, Ramara, Tay Township, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Eight of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired, one is outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, 15 individuals are fully vaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and 27 are not immunized.

Read more: Ontario reports 613 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Meanwhile, 74.3 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 69 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,462 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,026 — have recovered, while eight people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 613 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 584,541 infections, including 9,704 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Small businesses in Ontario say new capacity limits won’t help their recovery' Small businesses in Ontario say new capacity limits won’t help their recovery
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers