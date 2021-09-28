Ontario reports 466 new COVID-19 cases as counts continue to trend downwards

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 466 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which is lower than it was a week ago at 574. The provincial case total now stands at 570,030.

Of the 466 new cases recorded, the data showed 277 were unvaccinated people, 27 were partially vaccinated people, 119 were fully vaccinated people and for 43 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Tuesday’s report, 138 cases were recorded in Toronto, 39 in Peel Region, 31 each in Ottawa and Windsor-Essex, and 25 each in Hamilton and Niagara.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 25 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to at 9,725 as 11 more deaths were recorded including two that occurred more than a month ago due to data cleanup.

Vaccinations, recoveries, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, 31,855 vaccines (12,970 for a first shot and 18,885 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 10.4 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 80.5 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 86 per cent.

Meanwhile, 585,007 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 819 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 5,262 — down from the previous day when it was at 5,626, and is down from Sept. 21 when it was at 6,178. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 606 which is down from yesterday’s at 621, and is also down from the week prior when it was 710. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 700.

The government said 23,785 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 19,835 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 2.1 per cent. Last week, test positivity was at 2.4 per cent.

Hospitalizations in Ontario

Ontario reported 315 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by 129 from the previous day) with 180 patients in intensive care units (down by four) and 152 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (down by five).

In the third wave peak, which was the worst wave for hospitalizations, the province saw as many as 900 patients in ICUs with COVID and almost 2,400 in general hospital wards.

Provincial officials recently announced they would start including the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of their daily COVID-19 data reporting. They noted the new dataset will grow and improve over time as more information is collected.

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 116 were unvaccinated, 8 were partially vaccinated and 37 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 107 were unvaccinated while 9 were partially vaccinated and 8 were fully vaccinated.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consists of:

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC (first detected in the United Kingdom): 146,461 variant cases, which is up by one since the previous day. This strain dominated Ontario’s third wave.

“Delta” the B.1.617.2 VOC (first detected in India): 18,508 variant cases, which is up by 211 since the previous day. This strain is dominating Ontario’s fourth wave.

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC (first detected in South Africa): 1,502 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC (first detected in Brazil): 5,229 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for positive COVID-19 tests to be re-examined for the exact variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than overall cases in daily reporting.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

291,406 people are male — an increase of 218 cases.

289,469 people are female — an increase of 246 cases.

16,404 people are under the age of four — an increase of 25 cases.

29,544 people are 5 to 11 — an increase of 62 cases.

52,236 people are 12 to 19 — an increase of 52 cases.

220,816 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 163 cases.

164,270 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 115 cases.

75,823 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 38 cases.

25,802 people are 80 and over — an increase of 11 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: Six

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 95

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 661

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 3,161

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,791

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there are currently 808 out of 4,844 schools in Ontario with at least one COVID-19 case.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 280 new COVID-19 cases in schools — with 257 among students, 18 among staff, and five cases among individuals who were not identified

There are 1,564 active infections among both students and staff, an increase from 1,389 active cases reported Monday.

One school is closed as a result of positive cases.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,817 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of one death since the previous day. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 17 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 52 active cases among long-term care residents and 37 active cases among staff — down by three and down by one, respectively, in the last day.

