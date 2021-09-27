COVID-19: City of Toronto says it’s preparing to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11

Toronto officials say they are preparing to vaccinate the over 200,000 eligible children aged five to 11 in the city against COVID-19.

A COVID-19 Vaccination Planning Group has been formed which includes health partners, school board, community representatives and Ontario’s Ministry of Health.

Health Canada still has to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for children of the age group. In Canada, only those aged 12 and older are eligible at the moment.

Also on Monday, the city’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa will be presenting to the board of Toronto Public Health her recommendation to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for students in school.

The Toronto District School Board already mandated the requirement that trustees, employees and anyone in direct contact with students and staff must be fully vaccinated. The deadline to show proof of vaccination is Nov. 1.

On Sept. 20, Pfizer said its vaccine worked for children aged five to 11 and was in the process of getting authorization from U.S. officials. The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech is available for anyone 12 and older.

“We continue to do everything we can as a City government to fight COVID-19 and save lives. Toronto Public Health has formed this Vaccination Planning Group so that our city will be ready to help children get vaccinated as quickly as possible following the necessary approvals from Health Canada,” said Mayor John Tory in a statement on Monday.

“This will help keep our kids safe and provide greater protection in our schools and communities across the city.”

—With files from The Associated Press