SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Restrictions imposed on Ontario doctor accused of spreading COVID misinformation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2021 9:22 am
Click to play video: 'Engage or ignore? Tim Caulfield on dealing with spreaders of COVID-19 misinformation' Engage or ignore? Tim Caulfield on dealing with spreaders of COVID-19 misinformation
WATCH ABOVE: Engage or ignore? Tim Caulfield on dealing with spreaders of COVID-19 misinformation – Sep 10, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario’s medical regulator says it has imposed a number of restrictions on a family physician accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario says Dr. Patrick Phillips, who is based in northeastern Ontario, is now barred from providing medical exemptions regarding COVID-19 vaccines, masking requirements and testing.

The regulator says Phillips is also prohibited from prescribing ivermectin — an antiparasitic agent that Health Canada says should not be used for treating COVID-19 — as well as fluvoxamine and atorvastatin in connection with the virus.

Read more: Regulatory group warns several Alberta doctors about sharing COVID-19 misinformation

The college alleges that between August 2020 and this month, Phillips engaged in disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct in his communications regarding the pandemic, including on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

It alleges this includes making misleading, incorrect or inflammatory statements on COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and public health measures.

The regulator says the case has been referred to its disciplinary tribunal but a hearing date has not yet been set.

The college’s public records indicate Phillips’s primary location of practice is the Englehart and District Hospital in Englehart, Ont., about 45 kilometres south of Kirkland Lake.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagOntario COVID tagcovid ontario tagOntario Doctors tagCOVID-19 Misinformation tagCollege of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario tagcovid misinformation tagOntario Doctor tagPatrick Phillips tagDr Patrick Phillips tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers