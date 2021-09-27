SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 70

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 1:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario health minister comments on potential mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for kids in school' Ontario health minister comments on potential mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for kids in school
When asked about the possibility of making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for children in schools, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province will look at 'anything' that would protect people.

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising the city’s total case count to 5,018.

The latest data includes cases between Friday and Monday morning as active cases fell by 23 over the weekend to 70 with another 42 recoveries.

Read more: Massive homecoming party returns to Chancellors Way in Guelph

Total resolved cases climbed to 4,903 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

In Wellington County, 17 new cases have also been confirmed as the case count there climbed to 1,955.

Active cases have increased to 34 in the county with 16 new recoveries being reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remains at 38.

The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards are reporting 15 cases among 12 schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

The University of Guelph has 14 confirmed cases connected to the campus.

Click to play video: 'Dr. Isaac Bogoch on mass gatherings and new COVID-19 variants' Dr. Isaac Bogoch on mass gatherings and new COVID-19 variants
Dr. Isaac Bogoch on mass gatherings and new COVID-19 variants

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is now including children turning 12 in 2021 in its eligible population, which means vaccination rates have gone down.

That means 81.9 per cent of eligible residents are now considered fully vaccinated, while 86.4 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 87.4 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 91.9 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 75.1 per cent are fully vaccinated and 79 per cent have received one dose.

Last week, about 5,800 vaccines shots were administered, including about 1,800 first doses, 3,000 second doses and about 1,000 third doses.

Third doses are being offered to specific high-risk groups, such as organ transplant recipients and residents of high-risk congregate settings.

Read more: Vaccinated and unvaccinated Canadians have very negative relationships, poll shows

With students back in class, public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Monday, 76.7 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 78.8 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

