Canada
October 22 2021 3:41pm
03:43

Ontario health minister outlines ‘gradual’ lifting of COVID-19 public health measures

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott outlined Friday the government’s “gradual” plan to lift COVID-19 public health measures that will begin with the lifting of capacity limits on most settings like restaurants and event spaces starting Monday. It will then continue with vaccine certificates no longer required starting in January, with the province seeing masking in indoor public settings lifted and most remaining measures lifted starting March 28.

