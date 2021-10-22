SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 13 more cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 5:33 pm
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott outlined Friday the government's "gradual" plan to lift COVID-19 public health measures that will begin with the lifting of capacity limits on most settings like restaurants and event spaces starting Monday. It will then continue with vaccine certificates no longer required starting in January, with the province seeing masking in indoor public settings lifted and most remaining measures lifted starting March 28.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 13 additional COVID-19 cases and one more death in the region on Friday, bringing the local total number up to 13,872, including 263 deaths.

Local public health also reported six new COVID-19 variant cases on Friday, bringing that total to 6,336, including 96 cases that are active.

Eight of the new cases are in Barrie, while two are in Springwater, one is in Bradford, one is in Huntsville and another is in Ramara.

Three are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired, one is outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, three people are fully vaccinated, none are partially vaccinated and 10 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 75.9 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 72 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,872 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,457 — have recovered, while eight people are currently in hospital.

The province of Ontario reported 492 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 596,772 infections, including 9,839 deaths.

