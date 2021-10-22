COVID-19: Ontario premier Ford, top doctor defend decision to roll back proof-of-vaccination starting January
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore defended the decision to begin lifting the requirements for proof of vaccination starting in January, saying they are being cautious with their decisions. Ford said if numbers are stable, they should respond properly. Moore added it’s a call for more people to be vaccinated to ensure a smaller chance of spread when people are indoors during winter.