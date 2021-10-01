Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Two Edmonton Oilers thrilled to play in home state against Seattle

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 1, 2021 2:24 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent new and highlights regarding the Edmonton Oilers.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for two Edmonton Oilers forwards when they play the Seattle Kraken in pre-season action in Everett, Wash., on Friday night.

Derek Ryan and Kailer Yamamoto are both from Spokane.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers’ Kailer Yamamoto inspired by teammate Derek Ryan

“It’s going to be cool. It’d be even cooler if we were playing in Spokane, but just being in the state of Washington and seeing the hockey community thriving there with the entrance of the Kraken is pretty exciting,” said Ryan after Friday’s morning skate.

Ryan thinks the Kraken will have a rabid fanbase from day one.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think Seattle has a rich history of supporting their sports clubs,” said Ryan. “I think they’ll be similar to the Seahawks. Everyone is talking about them. Everyone is excited about having an NHL team they can cheer for.”

Read more: Edmonton Oilers stars shine in win over Seattle Kraken

Ryan and Yamamoto will be on the Oilers top line Friday night along with Zach Hyman. The rest of the roster features several players fighting to stick around for opening day on Oct. 13.

“A lot of guys are still pushing. We have Shore, Perlini, Griffith. You got McLeod, Benson, Marody in there,” said head coach Dave Tippett. “It’s good for them to be playing, put it that way.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Hyman – Ryan – Yamamoto

Perlini-Shore-Griffith

Benson-McLeod-Sceviour

Hamblin-Malone-Marody

Koekkoek-Barrie

Broberg-Berglund

Lagesson-Kemp

Skinner

Rodrigue

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers and Kraken are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHL tagEdmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagSeattle tagDave Tippett tagKailer Yamamoto tagSeattle Kraken tagKraken tagDerek Ryan tagEdmonton preseason tagEdmonton preseason game tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers