Edmonton Oilers stars shine in win over Seattle Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers cruised to a 6-0 win over the Seattle Kraken in NHL pre-season action Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

Darnell Nurse drifted a long shot past Chris Driedger to open the scoring less than six minutes into the game. With the Oilers’ two-man advantage, Jesse Puljujarvi tapped in a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to make it 2-0.

Late in the first, Zack Hyman was on the scoring end of a pretty passing play with Connor McDavid and Puljujarvi.

Brendan Perlini fired home a one-timer off pass from Devin Shore in the second period, with McDavid adding a power-play goal to make it 5-0 Edmonton after two.

Perlini added another one in the third, giving him three goals in two pre-season games.

Mike Smith played the first half of the game in goal and made 18 saves. Mikko Koskinen went the rest of the way and stopped 16.

The Oilers play in Winnipeg on Wednesday. The game is on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m. The game starts at 6 p.m.