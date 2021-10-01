Ottawa police warn of sexual assaults targeting downtown sex workers

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police believe a series of sexual assaults targeting sex trade workers in the downtown core over the past year were perpetrated by the same person.

Police said Friday that the sexual assault unit has received reports of three night-time attacks between December 2020 and September 2021 in the area of Murray Street, King Edward Avenue and Dalhousie Street.

The suspect in each of the incidents is believed to target sex workers by pulling them off the street and sexually assaulting them before running off.

The suspect is described as an English-speaking man in his 20s who is 6’0” tall with a thin build and short black hair.

Sex assault investigators are concerned there could be other victims and are also hoping to hear from potential witnesses to the attacks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5944. Anonymous information can be provided via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Ottawa police victim support unit can be contacted at 613-236-1222 ext. 2223.

