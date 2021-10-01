Ottawa man charged with hate-motivated assault at Gloucester Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say they’ve charged a man in connection with a hate-motivated assault in the city’s east end on Wednesday evening.

Police said Friday that a man approached raciailzed individuals outside a retailer in the Gloucester Centre shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday and started “yelling profanities and xenophobic slurs” before assaulting one of the patrons.

Officers arriving at the site were able to locate and arrest the suspect after a “brief struggle,” according to a statement.

An OPS spokesperson did not have details about any injuries sustained by the victim.

Police have charged 34-year-old Matthew M. Robinson with hate-motivated assault and resisting a peace officer.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was released on an undertaking.

0:30 VPD Hate Crimes Unit investigates assault on senior VPD Hate Crimes Unit investigates assault on senior