Canada

Saskatchewan brings in proof-of-vaccination policy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2021 11:35 am
Public service employees are also required to provide proof of vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test result at least every seven days. View image in full screen
Public service employees are also required to provide proof of vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test result at least every seven days. Liam Richards / The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan’s proof-of-vaccination policy is now in effect, meaning residents will have to show they have been immunized or have a negative COVID-19 test to access several businesses and event venues.

Public service employees are also required to provide proof of vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test result at least every seven days.

Read more: Exclusive look inside Moderna: Tracking variants and the call for COVID-19 boosters

It comes a day after Saskatchewan recorded its highest daily case count of COVID-19 and its highest number of people needing intensive care.

Businesses that will be requiring proof of vaccination include restaurants, bars, nightclubs, theatres, casinos and entertainment venues.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from the requirements.

The government will not require proof of vaccination for retail businesses such as grocery stories, places of worship, fast-food restaurants offering takeout and delivery, private indoor gatherings and hotels.

Mandatory indoor masking remains in effect for all indoor public venues.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
