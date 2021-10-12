Menu

October 12 2021 4:51pm
Nova Scotia restaurant association blasts proof-of-vaccination protesters

A weekend protest regarding proof-of-vaccination requirements is drawing harsh reviews from the Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia. Callum Smith reports.

