COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 24 new cases, mostly in Central Zone

Nova Scotia health officials reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 recoveries on Wednesday.

Most of the cases — 23 — are in Central Zone, where the province continues to say there is community spread “primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.”

The last case is in Western Zone.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,034 tests on Tuesday.

There are now 187 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Of those, 16 people are in hospital, including two in ICU.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 81.9 per cent of Nova Scotians have had one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 76.4 per cent have received both doses.

In a release, the province said five schools were notified of COVID-19 exposures. A full list of schools with exposures can be found here.

So far, one school has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases. Duc d’Anville Elementary School is scheduled to reopen on Oct. 18 and students will need a negative COVID-19 test in order to return to class.