Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 24 new cases, mostly in Central Zone

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 10:32 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia restaurant association blasts proof-of-vaccination protesters' Nova Scotia restaurant association blasts proof-of-vaccination protesters
A weekend protest regarding proof-of-vaccination requirements is drawing harsh reviews from the Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia. Callum Smith reports.

Nova Scotia health officials reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 recoveries on Wednesday.

Most of the cases — 23 — are in Central Zone, where the province continues to say there is community spread “primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.”

Read more: Dalhousie researchers able to detect COVID-19 in waste water sampling

The last case is in Western Zone.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,034 tests on Tuesday.

Read more: ‘Very, very selfish’: N.S. restaurant association blasts proof-of-vaccination protesters

There are now 187 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Of those, 16 people are in hospital, including two in ICU.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 81.9 per cent of Nova Scotians have had one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 76.4 per cent have received both doses.

Read more: N.S. to close Halifax-area school over growing COVID-19 case count

In a release, the province said five schools were notified of COVID-19 exposures. A full list of schools with exposures can be found here.

So far, one school has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases. Duc d’Anville Elementary School is scheduled to reopen on Oct. 18 and students will need a negative COVID-19 test in order to return to class.

