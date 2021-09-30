SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan records 601 new cases, 10 deaths

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 30, 2021 4:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan woman’s kidney surgery delayed because of COVID-19' Saskatchewan woman’s kidney surgery delayed because of COVID-19
WATCH: On Sept. 15, the Saskatchewan Health Authority booked Jessica Bailey’s surgery. She suffers from chronic kidney disease and has been waiting for a transplant for years.

Saskatchewan officials reported a new record of daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 601 added.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 case numbers skyrocket through September 2021

The province also reported 10 more residents who tested positive for the virus have died.

Saskatchewan’s death toll is nearing 700, with 695 deaths reported as of Thursday.

Read more: Saskatchewan medical officer bracing for ‘winter of misery’

There are 307 people in hospital including 72 in the ICU, another new record for the province.

Saskatoon reported the highest number of new cases on Thursday, with 165. Regina followed behind with 98 new cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 488 or 40.5 per 100,000 population.

Read more: Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman defends actions as COVID-19 surges in province

Health-care workers across the province administered 4,792 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the province’s last update on Wednesday. Of the doses administered, 2,643 doses were first doses.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman defends actions as COVID-19 surges in province' Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman defends actions as COVID-19 surges in province
