COVID-19: Saskatchewan records 601 new cases, 10 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan officials reported a new record of daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 601 added.

The province also reported 10 more residents who tested positive for the virus have died.

Saskatchewan’s death toll is nearing 700, with 695 deaths reported as of Thursday.

There are 307 people in hospital including 72 in the ICU, another new record for the province.

Saskatoon reported the highest number of new cases on Thursday, with 165. Regina followed behind with 98 new cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 488 or 40.5 per 100,000 population.

Health-care workers across the province administered 4,792 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the province’s last update on Wednesday. Of the doses administered, 2,643 doses were first doses.