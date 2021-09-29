Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
September 29 2021 8:04pm
01:33

COVID-19: City of Saskatoon calls on province to bring in public gathering restrictions

The City of Saskatoon is calling on the Saskatchewan government to bring in gathering restrictions, saying public health measures aren’t enough to keep people out of hospital.

Advertisement

Video Home