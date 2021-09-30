Man found with gunshot wounds near Toronto school parking lot, hold and secures lifted

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a school in the city’s East York neighbourhood has died.

Emergency crews were called to Strathmore Boulevard and Donlands Avenue at around 11:03 a.m. Thursday.

Paramedics told Global News they treated an elderly man on scene for life-threatening injuries.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

A gun, believed to be involved, was recovered by officers, police said. No information on suspects or arrests was released.

Wilkinson Public School, Danforth Collegiate and Greenwood Secondary School were all put in a hold and secure.

However, a short time later the hold and secure was lifted for all three schools.

A small portion of Wilkinson Public School is closed for forensic testing, police said

