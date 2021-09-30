Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man found with gunshot wounds near Toronto school parking lot, hold and secures lifted

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 30, 2021 11:34 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a school in the city’s East York neighbourhood has died.

Emergency crews were called to Strathmore Boulevard and Donlands Avenue at around 11:03 a.m. Thursday.

Paramedics told Global News they treated an elderly man on scene for life-threatening injuries.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Read more: Man dies in hospital after being stabbed in north Etobicoke

A gun, believed to be involved, was recovered by officers, police said. No information on suspects or arrests was released.

Wilkinson Public School, Danforth Collegiate and Greenwood Secondary School were all put in a hold and secure.

Story continues below advertisement

However, a short time later the hold and secure was lifted for all three schools.

A small portion of Wilkinson Public School is closed for forensic testing, police said

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto shooting tagToronto gun violence tagShooting Toronto tagStrathmore Boulevard tagDonlands Avenue tagWilkinson Junior Public School tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers