Man dies in hospital after being stabbed in north Etobicoke

Toronto police say a man in his 20s has died after he was stabbed Wednesday night in north Etobicoke
Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex near John Garland and Humber College boulevards at 11:57 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, police said they found a man in the courtyard of the complex with a stab wound.
“Officers immediately began first aid and continued first aid until the arrival of paramedics,” Insp. Ishmail Mausah told Global News.
He was then rushed to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police said there was an altercation between the victim and another person.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation but have not yet made any arrests, police said.
Comments