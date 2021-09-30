Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dies in hospital after being stabbed in north Etobicoke

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 30, 2021 7:51 am
Police on scene following a fatal stabbing in north Etobicoke. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a fatal stabbing in north Etobicoke. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Toronto police say a man in his 20s has died after he was stabbed Wednesday night in north Etobicoke

Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex near John Garland and Humber College boulevards at 11:57 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man in the courtyard of the complex with a stab wound.

Read more: Toronto police make arrests after $1M stolen from company that refills ATMs

“Officers immediately began first aid and continued first aid until the arrival of paramedics,” Insp. Ishmail Mausah told Global News.

He was then rushed to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said there was an altercation between the victim and another person.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation but have not yet made any arrests, police said.

Police on scene following a fatal stabbing in north Etobicoke. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a fatal stabbing in north Etobicoke. Adam Dabrowski / Global News
Police on scene following a fatal stabbing in north Etobicoke. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a fatal stabbing in north Etobicoke. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto tagEtobicoke tagToronto Stabbing tagfatal stabbing tagToronto Fatal Stabbing tagEtobicoke Stabbing tagJohn Garland Boulevard tagHumber College Boulevard tagstabbing toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers