97-year-old man walks from Cobourg to Port Hope to raise money for Capitol Theatre and Arts Centre

A Port Hope, Ont., senior took his love of local theatre on the road Thursday morning with a fundraising walk to nearby Cobourg.

Keith Wilson, 97, launched a GoFundMe campaign in support of the longstanding Capitol Theatre and Arts Centre in downtown Port Hope.

Embarking early Thursday morning, Wilson left Port Hope by himself and traversed the shoulder of County Road 2 for the 6.1-kilometre trek to the Town of Cobourg’s sign.

“It’s crazy isn’t it?” he quipped early into his adventure. “I walk every morning anyways so I thought I might make some use out of it.

"There's no better cause than the Capitol Theatre."

97 yr old Keith Wilson walked over six km from His retirement home in Port Hope to Cobourg to raise funds for the Capital Theatre in Port Hope. His hope is to raise $1,000. https://t.co/3dI1ywBEGD pic.twitter.com/YcOMPXeOPk — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) September 30, 2021

Wilson, who moved to Port Hope from Oshawa two years ago, says he’s been a longtime supporter of the Capitol Theatre.

“(I’ve) seen so many good shows there over the years,” he said. “I used to live in Oshawa but we always drove to the shows all the time. It’s just a wonderful theatre, so professional.”

Wilson launched a GoFundMe page less than a week ago with a goal of $1,000. By noontime Thursday, $1,370 had been donated.

Along the walk, he was greeted by employees at Betty’s Pies and Tarts and a Cobourg Police Service officer.

“Some people say I inspire them — I hope I do,” said Wilson, who ran a TV business in Oshawa and served with the Air Force during the Second World War from 1942-45 but did not go overseas.

His daughter Joanne Litt echos the accolades Wilson has received.

“He is an inspiration — he’s always had goals for himself and says he always has to keep moving. He says ‘if I stop, I won’t be able to start up again.'”

Litt noted a year ago Wilson’s retirement home was in quarantine for two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak, keeping him in his room.

“He was very upset he couldn’t get out of his room to go for a walk,” she said. “After that two weeks, he was determined to get out walking again to try to build up his stamina. And now here he is walking between Port Hope and Cobourg — it’s pretty amazing.”

Wilson finished his trek around 9 a.m. — just in time for his daughter to drive him back to Port Hope for his exercise class.

“I don’t want to miss it,” he said.

Global News has reached out to the Capitol Theatre for comment.

