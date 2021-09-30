Menu

Health

Manitoba hands out more fines to scofflaw businesses for health order violations

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 30, 2021 11:02 am
Tuxedo Village Family Restaurant and Monstrosity Burger are facing more fines for health order violations. View image in full screen
Tuxedo Village Family Restaurant and Monstrosity Burger are facing more fines for health order violations. Global News

Manitoba businesses that aren’t adhering to COVID-19 public health orders continue to get fined by the province, including some repeat offenders this week.

The owners of Monstrosity Burger and Tuxedo Village Family Restaurant — who have been vocally opposed to the orders — were slapped with four more $5,000 tickets, according to the province’s latest enforcement report.

That makes a dozen such fines over the past three weeks for the Corydon Avenue eateries, whose owners have described the restrictions as tantamount to “fascism” and “tyranny” in social media posts.

Read more: 2 Manitoba restaurants cry ‘tyranny’ after shutdown, $40K fines for health violations

A crowdfunding account aimed at helping the businesses pay the mounting fines was sitting at just under $5,400 on Thursday morning.

Other businesses ticketed include Chaise Cafe and Lounge — another Corydon Avenue restaurant that stirred up controversy earlier in the pandemic for violations of social distancing restrictions.

Chaise was dinged for three $5,000 tickets this week.

Two MORFIT Training Centres in Winnipeg also received a combined total of three $5,000 tickets.

Bong Traders Paraphernalia Co. on Main Street was handed a $1,296 fine.

In Winkler, Del Rios Family Restaurant, the Iceburg Drive-In, and Twister’s Burgers Fries & Malts were each tagged with the same fine.

Steinbach businesses Great Canadian Oil Change ($5,000) and Retro Chique ($1,296) made this week’s list of scofflaws as well.

Click to play video: 'Tuxedo restaurants hit with COVID-19 fines' Tuxedo restaurants hit with COVID-19 fines
Tuxedo restaurants hit with COVID-19 fines – Sep 22, 2021
