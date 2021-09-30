Manitoba hands out more fines to scofflaw businesses for health order violations

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba businesses that aren’t adhering to COVID-19 public health orders continue to get fined by the province, including some repeat offenders this week.

The owners of Monstrosity Burger and Tuxedo Village Family Restaurant — who have been vocally opposed to the orders — were slapped with four more $5,000 tickets, according to the province’s latest enforcement report.

That makes a dozen such fines over the past three weeks for the Corydon Avenue eateries, whose owners have described the restrictions as tantamount to “fascism” and “tyranny” in social media posts.

A crowdfunding account aimed at helping the businesses pay the mounting fines was sitting at just under $5,400 on Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Other businesses ticketed include Chaise Cafe and Lounge — another Corydon Avenue restaurant that stirred up controversy earlier in the pandemic for violations of social distancing restrictions.

Chaise was dinged for three $5,000 tickets this week.

Two MORFIT Training Centres in Winnipeg also received a combined total of three $5,000 tickets.

Bong Traders Paraphernalia Co. on Main Street was handed a $1,296 fine.

In Winkler, Del Rios Family Restaurant, the Iceburg Drive-In, and Twister’s Burgers Fries & Malts were each tagged with the same fine.

Steinbach businesses Great Canadian Oil Change ($5,000) and Retro Chique ($1,296) made this week’s list of scofflaws as well.

1:53 Tuxedo restaurants hit with COVID-19 fines Tuxedo restaurants hit with COVID-19 fines – Sep 22, 2021

Advertisement