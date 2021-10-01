Edmonton election 2021: How to vote and what to expect on the ballot

Send this page to someone via email

Edmontonians will head to the polls on Monday, Oct. 18 in the 2021 municipal election.

You can vote in the upcoming Edmonton election if you are at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen and a resident of Edmonton on election day.

FULL COVERAGE: Edmonton election 2021

When can I vote?

On election day — Oct. 18 — voting stations are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Advance voting starts Monday, Oct. 4 and runs until Wednesday, Oct. 13. During advance voting, polls are open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., including on Thanksgiving Monday (Oct. 11).

The number of advance voting stations has been doubled to 12 (one per ward) to encourage Edmontonians to vote in advance and avoid crowds and lines on Oct. 18.

You can find out where your voting station is by entering your address on the Edmonton Elections website.

According to the Local Authorities Election Act (LAEA), special ballots are available to voters who are unable to vote at an advance voting station or on election day because of: disability, absence from the local jurisdiction (city of Edmonton) or being a Returning Officer, Deputy Returning Officer, Substitute Returning Officer, constable, candidate, official agent or scrutineer who may be located on election day at a voting station other than that of the voter’s place of residence. The application form is available at edmonton.ca/specialballot.

Where can I vote?

On election day:

There are at least 14 voting stations per ward on election day, including schools, churches and community centres.

You can find out where your voting station is by entering your address on the Edmonton Elections website.

Advance voting stations by ward:

Nakota Isga – Westend Seniors Activity Centre – 9629 176 Street NW

Anirniq – Caernarvon Community League – 14830 118 Street NW

tastawiyiniwak – Evansdale Community League – 9111 150 Avenue NW

Dene – Clareview Recreation Centre – 3804 139 Avenue NW

O-day’min – Stanley Milner Public Library – 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Métis – Bellevue Community League – 7308 112 Avenue NW

sipiwyiniwak – Jasper Place Annex – 9200 163 Street NW

papastew – Haseldean Community League – 9630 66 Avenue NW

pihêsiwin – Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre – 2051 Leger Road NW

Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi – Blue Quill Community League – 11304 25 Avenue NW

Karhiio – Mill Woods Senior and Multicultural Centre – 2610 Hewes Way NW

Sspomitapi – Ridgewood Community League – 3705 Mill Woods Road East NW

READ MORE: New wards, new names: What you need to know about Edmonton’s upcoming election

Advance voting at post-secondary schools:

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5 – University of Alberta 116 Street & 85 Avenue

Wednesday, Oct. 6 – MacEwan University – 10700 104 Avenue NW

Thursday, Oct. 7 – Norquest College – 10215 108 Street NW

Who am I voting for?

In the 2021 municipal election, you’ll be selecting your vote for mayor, your choice for councillor in your ward, one school trustee for your ward (either Catholic or public) and up to three senate nominees “who may be appointed to the Senate of Canada to represent Alberta.”

Edmonton has 12 wards and each ward is represented by one councillor who serves a four-year term.

In total, 11 people are running for mayor and 74 candidates are running for city council.

Eight people are running to become Edmonton Catholic School Board trustees, six of whom have been acclaimed.

There are 40 people running to become Edmonton Public School Board trustees.

What’s on the ballot?

The 2021 Edmonton election will include the municipal (your choice for mayor, your choice for councillor) vote and school board vote, as well as senate election and a referendum vote.

Albertans are being asked two questions in the referendum vote on Oct. 18, 2021. Both referendum questions allow for a “yes” vote or a “no” vote and are binding on the provincial government, based on the majority of votes cast.

Question 1: Equalization

Should section 36(2) of the Constitution Act, 1982 — Parliament and the government of Canada’s commitment to the principle of making equalization payments — be removed from the constitution?

Question 2: Daylight Saving Time

Do you want Alberta to adopt year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is summer hours, eliminating the need to change our clocks twice a year?

What do I need to bring?

You’ll need to bring one piece of accepted identification that confirmed your name and address like:

Alberta driver’s licence

Alberta Identification card

Income/property tax assessment notice

Insurance policy or coverage card

Bank/credit card statement

Statement of government benefits

