Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Edmonton election 2021: How to vote and what to expect on the ballot

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 8:00 am
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Public Library offering resources to help inform around municipal election' Edmonton Public Library offering resources to help inform around municipal election
WATCH (Sept. 24): As the city's municipal election campaign ramps up, the Edmonton Public Library is offering online resources meant to help voters keep informed about candidates and promises.

Edmontonians will head to the polls on Monday, Oct. 18 in the 2021 municipal election.

You can vote in the upcoming Edmonton election if you are at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen and a resident of Edmonton on election day.

FULL COVERAGE: Edmonton election 2021

When can I vote?

On election day — Oct. 18 — voting stations are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Advance voting starts Monday, Oct. 4 and runs until Wednesday, Oct. 13. During advance voting, polls are open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., including on Thanksgiving Monday (Oct. 11).

The number of advance voting stations has been doubled to 12 (one per ward) to encourage Edmontonians to vote in advance and avoid crowds and lines on Oct. 18.

Story continues below advertisement

You can find out where your voting station is by entering your address on the Edmonton Elections website.

According to the Local Authorities Election Act (LAEA), special ballots are available to voters who are unable to vote at an advance voting station or on election day because of: disability, absence from the local jurisdiction (city of Edmonton) or being a Returning Officer, Deputy Returning Officer, Substitute Returning Officer, constable, candidate, official agent or scrutineer who may be located on election day at a voting station other than that of the voter’s place of residence. The application form is available at edmonton.ca/specialballot.

Where can I vote?

On election day:

There are at least 14 voting stations per ward on election day, including schools, churches and community centres.

You can find out where your voting station is by entering your address on the Edmonton Elections website.

Advance voting stations by ward:

Nakota Isga – Westend Seniors Activity Centre – 9629 176 Street NW
Anirniq – Caernarvon Community League – 14830 118 Street NW
tastawiyiniwak – Evansdale Community League – 9111 150 Avenue NW
Dene – Clareview Recreation Centre – 3804 139 Avenue NW
O-day’min – Stanley Milner Public Library – 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square
Métis – Bellevue Community League – 7308 112 Avenue NW
sipiwyiniwak – Jasper Place Annex – 9200 163 Street NW
papastew – Haseldean Community League – 9630 66 Avenue NW
pihêsiwin – Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre – 2051 Leger Road NW
Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi – Blue Quill Community League – 11304 25 Avenue NW
Karhiio – Mill Woods Senior and Multicultural Centre – 2610 Hewes Way NW
Sspomitapi – Ridgewood Community League – 3705 Mill Woods Road East NW

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: New wards, new names: What you need to know about Edmonton’s upcoming election

Advance voting at post-secondary schools:

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5 – University of Alberta 116 Street & 85 Avenue
Wednesday, Oct. 6 – MacEwan University – 10700 104 Avenue NW
Thursday, Oct. 7 – Norquest College – 10215 108 Street NW

Who am I voting for?

In the 2021 municipal election, you’ll be selecting your vote for mayor, your choice for councillor in your ward, one school trustee for your ward (either Catholic or public) and up to three senate nominees “who may be appointed to the Senate of Canada to represent Alberta.”

Edmonton has 12 wards and each ward is represented by one councillor who serves a four-year term.

Read more: Edmonton election 2021: Candidates running for mayor and council

In total, 11 people are running for mayor and 74 candidates are running for city council.

Eight people are running to become Edmonton Catholic School Board trustees, six of whom have been acclaimed.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 40 people running to become Edmonton Public School Board trustees.

What’s on the ballot?

The 2021 Edmonton election will include the municipal (your choice for mayor, your choice for councillor) vote and school board vote, as well as senate election and a referendum vote.

Albertans are being asked two questions in the referendum vote on Oct. 18, 2021. Both referendum questions allow for a “yes” vote or a “no” vote and are binding on the provincial government, based on the majority of votes cast.

Question 1: Equalization

Should section 36(2) of the Constitution Act, 1982 — Parliament and the government of Canada’s commitment to the principle of making equalization payments — be removed from the constitution?

Question 2: Daylight Saving Time

Do you want Alberta to adopt year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is summer hours, eliminating the need to change our clocks twice a year?

What do I need to bring?

You’ll need to bring one piece of accepted identification that confirmed your name and address like:

  • Alberta driver’s licence
  • Alberta Identification card
  • Income/property tax assessment notice
  • Insurance policy or coverage card
  • Bank/credit card statement
  • Statement of government benefits
Click to play video: 'Conversation with Edmonton mayoral candidates: Michael Oshry' Conversation with Edmonton mayoral candidates: Michael Oshry
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Municipal Election tagEdmonton Election tagEdmonton election 2021 tagHow to vote tagEdmonton votes tagWhere to vote tagDecision Edmonton tagwhen to vote tagedmonton votes 2021 tagreferendum questions tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers