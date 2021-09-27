Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
September 27 2021 9:35am
04:59

Conversation with Edmonton mayoral candidates: Cheryll Watson

Edmonton mayoral candidate Cheryll Watson joined Global News Morning Edmonton to share her vision for the city ahead of the Oct. 18 municipal election.

