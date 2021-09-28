Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
September 28 2021 9:41am
04:46

Conversation with Edmonton mayoral candidates: Kim Krushell

Edmonton mayoral candidate Kim Krushell joined Global News Morning Edmonton to share her vision for the city ahead of the Oct. 18 municipal election.

