Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 6 2021 8:20pm
02:05

Push for more women on Edmonton city council

In Edmonton’s history, there have only been 30 women on city council and one female mayor. With the election looming this fall, many are hoping to bridge that gender gap and see more women in the chamber chairs. Sarah Ryan reports.

