Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 6 2021 8:20pm 02:05 Push for more women on Edmonton city council In Edmonton’s history, there have only been 30 women on city council and one female mayor. With the election looming this fall, many are hoping to bridge that gender gap and see more women in the chamber chairs. Sarah Ryan reports. Will Edmonton see more women on council come October? REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8170945/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8170945/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?