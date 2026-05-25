Caroline Mulroney set to resign from Ford government in early June

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Treasury Board President Caroline Mulroney will resign her post and step down as an MPP in early June, according to a publicly released statement, dealing a significant blow to Premier Doug Ford.

Mulroney has served in Ford’s cabinet since the Progressive Conservatives first took office in June 2018, taking on high profile roles such as transportation minister, attorney general and president of the Treasury Board overseeing spending decisions across the Ontario government.

On Sunday, Mulroney said she told Ford that she has decided to “resign from Cabinet” on June 5 and will walk away from her York-Simcoe seat triggering a by-election.

“It is not a decision I have made lightly,” Mulroney said in a statement posted on social media.

Mulroney cited the death of her father, former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, coupled with the recent departures of her university-bound children as moments that “clarify what matters.”

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Yesterday, I informed Premier Ford of my decision to resign from Cabinet and from my seat in the Ontario Legislature, effective June 5. To Premier Ford, to the people of York-Simcoe, to Ontario’s Francophone community, to the York-Simcoe PC riding association, to my Caucus and… pic.twitter.com/yXapGRHjIa — Caroline Mulroney (@C_Mulroney) May 25, 2026

In a statement Ford called Mulroney a “close personal friend” and said the province is lucky to have had her serve a the cabinet table.

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“I will miss seeing her sitting across from me at the Cabinet table and in caucus meetings,” Ford said.

The Premier’s Office said Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy will take on the Treasury Board role on an interim basis.

Sources told Global News, Mulroney’s resignation came as a shock to cabinet members and staff who were not told of her decision to leave while some colleagues learned about her impending departure in a Globe and Mail article.

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The resignation also comes as Ford weathers a political storm over his decision to purchase a $28.9 million Challenger 650 jet and controversial changes to Ontario Freedom of Information laws.

Mulroney had been under increased political pressure as well from opposition parties who grilled her during Question Period on cabinet’s decision to authorize the purchase of the jet.

While her departure will likely be cast as a comment on Ford’s leadership, Mulroney offered nothing but praise for the Premier especially on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the trade war with the United States.

“I am proud of what we accomplished together,” Mulroney said in her statement. “It has been a honour to serve in your cabinet.”