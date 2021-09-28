Menu

Canada

Man charged in Brampton collision that killed 71-year-old victim, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 8:00 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man is facing charges in connection with a collision in Brampton last month that killed a 71-year-old victim, Peel Regional Police say.

Police said the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the intersection of Mountainash Road and Countryside Drive.

Officers said two vehicles were involved and a pedestrian who was standing on the southeast corner of Countryside Drive was struck by one of the vehicles after the initial crash.

The pedestrian, a 71-year-old man, was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 3 people taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in north Brampton

Peel paramedics previously told Global News two others were also taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update Tuesday, police said the pedestrian recently died.

A 19-year-old Brampton man was charged on Friday with dangerous operation causing bodily harm and dangerous operation causing death.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in December.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police make arrests after $1M stolen from company that refills ATMs' Toronto police make arrests after $1M stolen from company that refills ATMs
Toronto police make arrests after $1M stolen from company that refills ATMs
Fatal Crash tagpeel regional police tagFatal Collision tagBrampton tagpeel police tagBrampton Crash tagBrampton Collision tagMountainash Road and Countryside Drive tag

