Man charged in Brampton collision that killed 71-year-old victim, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is facing charges in connection with a collision in Brampton last month that killed a 71-year-old victim, Peel Regional Police say.

Police said the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the intersection of Mountainash Road and Countryside Drive.

Officers said two vehicles were involved and a pedestrian who was standing on the southeast corner of Countryside Drive was struck by one of the vehicles after the initial crash.

The pedestrian, a 71-year-old man, was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Peel paramedics previously told Global News two others were also taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update Tuesday, police said the pedestrian recently died.

A 19-year-old Brampton man was charged on Friday with dangerous operation causing bodily harm and dangerous operation causing death.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in December.

2:06 Toronto police make arrests after $1M stolen from company that refills ATMs Toronto police make arrests after $1M stolen from company that refills ATMs